RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Richmond Hill has been postponed.

The observance committee decided to postpone the parade due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The parade was scheduled to take place on Jan. 15. A rescheduled date and time was not announced yet.

