Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Nancy Mace tests positive for Covid-19 for second time

Mace said she got tested Monday morning after one of her children tested positive for Covid-19....
Mace said she got tested Monday morning after one of her children tested positive for Covid-19. She said she is feeling okay and will be working from home in Charleston as she quarantines and recovers.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rep. Nancy Mace announced on Monday that she has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.

Mace said she got tested Monday morning after one of her children tested positive for Covid-19.

She said she is feeling okay and will be working from home in Charleston as she quarantines and recovers. Mace said she is fully vaccinated.

She first tested positive for Covid-19 in June of 2020.

In that case, she got tested after a member of her campaign team was potentially exposed to the virus.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCCPSS Superintendent: “We are not planning to move to virtual at this time.”
SCCPSS announces temporary shift to virtual learning for 3 high schools due to COVID
Armel estimates this shark was 8 feet long and nearly 500 pounds
Combat vet catches Great White off Tybee Island
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting between delivery drivers
Georgia woman gets prison time for COVID relief fraud
‘Papa’s is gonna be Papa’s’: Whitemarsh family restaurant legacy continues with new owner
‘Papa’s is gonna be Papa’s: Whitemarsh family restaurant legacy continues with new owner