As president visits, Ga. Republicans defend state’s voting policies

ATLANTA - The man in charge of elections in Georgia blasted President Joe Biden’s federal elections proposals ahead of Biden’s Tuesday afternoon visit to Atlanta.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, told reporters at a news conference Tuesday morning, “Make no mistake. This is an attempt to weaken election security under the guise of voting rights.”

Raffensperger defended Georgia’s election laws and criticized Biden’s plans.

“HR 1 and HR 4 would actually be a federal takeover of elections,” Raffensperger said. “What it would allow is for same-day registration and also do away with photo ID. In effect, it opens up for anyone to vote on Election Day. That opens the door for non-citizen voting.”

Raffensperger, who has two Republican challengers in the upcoming primary election, called on Congress to do the following:

Ban non-citizen voting

Require voter ID nationwide

Ban ballot-harvesting

Shorten the blackout period for states to maintain voter lists

Raffensperger wasn’t the only Georgia Republican talking about voting.

Gov. Brian Kemp also spoke about the integrity of elections in the state.

He spoke highly of the state’s voting rights legislation that he says protects voters.

“That won’t change what we’re fighting for here in Georgia: safe, secure, accessible and fair elections,” he said. “And we will continue to fight this politicized Department of Justice, and I have no doubt we will win in court.”

He said with the voting legislation, the ballot box was secured, and it’s harder to cheat in the state.

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta, responded to Biden’s visit to the Peach State.

”I’m proud that Georgia has led the nation in exercising its Constitutional authority to update our election laws. Unfortunately, the President, Vice President and Congressional Democrats continue to make baseless accusations against Georgia’s election law and are using ‘voting reform’ as a guise to federalize elections and ensure they remain in power,” he said Tuesday.

“Today’s remarks in Georgia were nothing more than a political stunt, and their claim that Georgia’s law will suppress voters is inaccurate. In the elections in Atlanta this November, we saw turnout rise by 17%. In fact, it’s easier to vote in Georgia than the President’s home state of Delaware.”

From reports by WGCL/CBS46 and WRDW/WAGT

