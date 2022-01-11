Sky Cams
Savannah soccer club will play in professional league in 2023

Savannah Clovers Football Club
By Clinton Hinely
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah soccer club will join a professional league in the 2023 season.

The Savannah Clovers Football Club is joining the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA).

According to the club, it will be the first professional soccer season in the history of the city of Savannah.

Savannah Clovers was founded the summer of 2016. The team has played in the United Premier Soccer League for five seasons and participated in the 2020 and 2021 editions of the NISA Independent Cup.

(Savannah Clovers Soccer Club)

