SC reports more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - After five straight days of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of new cases finally fell back to four digits.

The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 8,149 new cases, of which 6,497 were confirmed and 1,652 were listed as probable on Tuesday. That covers test results collected on Sunday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 313 12 325 Berkeley County 199 71 270 Charleston County 406 178 584 Colleton County 22 5 27 Dorchester County 269 124 393 Georgetown County 42 29 71 Williamsburg County 35 7 42

The data also included 10 confirmed deaths, but none of the victims were listed in Lowcountry counties.

The percent positive was listed at 34.9%.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1 million cases of COVID-19. The state’s death toll is nearing 15,000.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 869,217 233,386 1,102,603 Total Deaths 12,789 2,014 14,803

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.