Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

SC reports more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases

After five straight days of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of new cases...
After five straight days of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of new cases finally fell back to four digits.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - After five straight days of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of new cases finally fell back to four digits.

The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 8,149 new cases, of which 6,497 were confirmed and 1,652 were listed as probable on Tuesday. That covers test results collected on Sunday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County31312325
Berkeley County19971270
Charleston County406178584
Colleton County22527
Dorchester County269124393
Georgetown County422971
Williamsburg County35742

The data also included 10 confirmed deaths, but none of the victims were listed in Lowcountry counties.

The percent positive was listed at 34.9%.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1 million cases of COVID-19. The state’s death toll is nearing 15,000.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases869,217233,3861,102,603
Total Deaths12,7892,01414,803

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCCPSS Superintendent: “We are not planning to move to virtual at this time.”
SCCPSS announces temporary shift to virtual learning for 3 high schools due to COVID
Armel estimates this shark was 8 feet long and nearly 500 pounds
Combat vet catches Great White off Tybee Island
Police lights
Teen turns himself in for Monday’s shooting between delivery drivers
Georgia woman gets prison time for COVID relief fraud
‘Papa’s is gonna be Papa’s’: Whitemarsh family restaurant legacy continues with new owner
‘Papa’s is gonna be Papa’s: Whitemarsh family restaurant legacy continues with new owner

Latest News

Opening postponed for new arena in Savannah
Opening postponed for new arena in Savannah
Opening postponed for new arena in Savannah
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Beaufort County.
Free COVID-19 testing being offered on Hilton Head
Police lights
Teen turns himself in for Monday’s shooting between delivery drivers