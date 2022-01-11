SCHP investigating fatal morning crash on SC 462 in Jasper Co.

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A driver was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Jasper County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Honda sedan and a Chevrolet pickup were traveling in opposite directions on SC 462 in Ridgeland when they collided near Green Place around 6:30 a.m. The driver of the sedan sustained fatal injuries and the driver of the pickup was not injured.

No other information has been provided at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

