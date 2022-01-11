Search underway for suspect after Thomas County deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga.

OCHLOCKNEE, Ga. (WCTV) - Two deputies with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office are expected to survive an overnight shooting in Ochlocknee.

The suspect, Tyler Henderson, allegedly got a hold of a deputy’s gun and used it to shoot the two deputies, TCSO says.

According to Captain Jones with TCSO, one deputy was taken to the ER after they were hit under their bulletproof vest, while another was shot in their vest.

Deputies from multiple agencies were canvassing the area of Ellen Street for any sign of Henderson.

Law enforcement tells WCTV that around midnight Tuesday, deputies were serving a warrant on Henderson when they got into an altercation.

According to TCSO, Henderson is on probation for robbery, aggravated assault and burglary charges. Law enforcement said an arrest last month in Decatur County is what prompted the warrant.

TCSO warns Henderson could be in Ochlocknee or surrounding towns.

Deputies say he is a 25-year-old white man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 212 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair. They also say his hairstyle was close-cut and he has some facial hair.

When TCSO last saw him, Henderson was wearing dark-colored jogging pants and light-colored tennis shoes.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

A BLUE ALERT has been issued for Tyler Keith Henderson. Henderson is wanted for shooting two Thomas County Sheriff’s... Posted by Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

