Small town celebrates big win for hometown boy

BLACKSHEAR, Ga. (WTOC) - Long before Stetson Bennett became a household name following his MVP performance in the College Football Championship, he was a star in his hometown.

And it’s that hometown that is now celebrating right alongside the boy from Blackshear.

“Blackshear is a small community,” said Brenda Waters, “some of the families have been here all of their lives.”

“I know everybody that works on this street,” adds Blackshear resident Melissa Yomans, “we’re all friends, we all talk every morning.”

This small town is in, “the little corner of south Georgia that probably no one has ever heard of,” jokes resident Claire Larson.

That is until Monday.

“This is the most exciting thing to come to Blackshear, Georgia!” Larson says.

See, Blackshear is the home of Georgia quarterback, Stetson Bennett.

Of course, if you ask them, they always knew he’d be great.

“First time I saw him play I said, ‘I love the way he scrambles.’ He runs the ball so good and I was hooked from then on,” said Yomans.

Stetson, much like his hometown, showing the world great things can come in small packages.

“At one time they thought he might be a little too small, but he was pretty big last night,” said local Blackshear barber Larry Lane.

A win that brought a town together.

“It’s just been unreal to see everyone paint their windows, make the t-shirts, the signs are all over the school. It’s just amazing, this community is truly amazing,” said Larson.

Showing the world what he can do on the field, but more importantly to his town, showing them who he is off it.

“I think he’s proved himself to be a pretty nice young man,” Lane says proudly.

After giving this little town so much, they can’t wait to return the favor.

“First, I’d want to give him a big hug,” said Waters, “then tell him I love him!”

“We are super, super proud of you in Blackshear, Georgia,” Larson says.

“I’m so proud of everything you’ve done,” adds Yomans.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.