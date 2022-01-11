Staffing shortages cause Chatham Co. Health Department to make changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Due to staffing shortages, the Chatham County Health Department is shifting operations.

According to the Coastal Health District, the staffing shortage is caused by COVID-19 cases and exposures.

The Midtown Clinic at 1602 Drayton Street will be closed for routine public health services for the rest of the week.

The main clinic at 1395 Eisenhower Drive will offer essential services only. The following essential services are available by appointment only at the Eisenhower clinic:

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

Childhood immunizations required for school attendance

Infectious Disease Services (STD/TB/HIV)

Contraception services

Babies Can’t Wait

Child dental services

Pediatric COVID vaccines

According to the Coastal Health District, the change does not affect Environmental Health services or Vital Records. It also does not impact services at COVID testing or vaccination sites.

