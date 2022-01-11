Sky Cams
Sun is likely cause of fatal crash on I-40, highway patrol says

By Paige Hill and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Troopers with Tennessee Highway Patrol say a glare from the sun is likely to blame for the death of two people involved in a major crash on I-40 Monday morning.

According to WVLT, the incident report said a tractor-trailer was slowing due to another crash ahead when a Ford Transit driving behind did not slow down and crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer.

Officials said the two people in the Ford Transit both died from the crash. Preliminary reports show they were both wearing a seatbelt.

Two people in the tractor-trailer were not injured.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, three separate accidents happened in the same area, resulting in significant backups and a section of the interstate closed.

Highway patrol told WVLT the likely reason for the crashes was glare from the sun.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

