Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Taking Care of Business: J Parker Limited

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One small business in Savannah is hoping the Bulldogs’ big win will bring in customers ready to celebrate.

J Parker Ltd is already stocked with UGA merchandise, but it will soon have officially licensed national championship gear for the Bulldogs’ historic win as well.

Store owner Dale Parker says while the win is a positive as a business owner, it’s equally enjoyable as a Georgia fan.

“We love having the people come in but we’re also big Georgia fans, so we’re excited to join in with them and we were cheering as hard as anybody last night.”

Parker says they pre-ordered the national championship gear, and the merchandise will arrive later this week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCCPSS Superintendent: “We are not planning to move to virtual at this time.”
SCCPSS announces temporary shift to virtual learning for 3 high schools due to COVID
Armel estimates this shark was 8 feet long and nearly 500 pounds
Combat vet catches Great White off Tybee Island
Police lights
Teen turns himself in for Monday’s shooting between delivery drivers
Opening postponed for new arena in Savannah
Georgia woman gets prison time for COVID relief fraud

Latest News

Taking Care of Business: J Parker Limited
Taking Care of Business: J Parker Limited
Taking Care of Business: KC Mike’s Smokin’
Taking Care of Business: KC Mike’s Smokin’
The early months of the pandemic took a toll on restaurants that many haven’t recovered from.
Taking Care of Business: KC Mike’s Smokin’
Taking Care of Business: Fitness on Broughton
Taking Care of Business: Fitness on Broughton