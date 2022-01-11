Taking Care of Business: J Parker Limited

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One small business in Savannah is hoping the Bulldogs’ big win will bring in customers ready to celebrate.

J Parker Ltd is already stocked with UGA merchandise, but it will soon have officially licensed national championship gear for the Bulldogs’ historic win as well.

Store owner Dale Parker says while the win is a positive as a business owner, it’s equally enjoyable as a Georgia fan.

“We love having the people come in but we’re also big Georgia fans, so we’re excited to join in with them and we were cheering as hard as anybody last night.”

Parker says they pre-ordered the national championship gear, and the merchandise will arrive later this week.

