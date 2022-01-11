Sky Cams
TUESDAY | Frosty start, chilly afternoon!

*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:01 AM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! It’s a cold morning across the entire area, with temperatures cooling into the lower 30s by 7 a.m. in many communities away from the beach.

Frost is widespread and thick away from the beach this morning Plan some extra time into your morning routine if you parked outside last night. You’ll be doing some scraping. Frost melts by 9 a.m., under plenty of sunshine.

With just a few high, wispy, clouds in the forecast, temperatures recover into the upper 40s and lower 50s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-50s this afternoon.

Temperatures tumble as the sun lowers this evening; 40s by 6 p.m. and upper 30s by 10 p.m. in most neighborhoods. We’ll wake up to upper 20s and lower 30s Wednesday morning.

Thursday is forecast to be the mildest day of the next seven, but, even then, afternoon temperature should stay cooler than 70°. Cooler air starts filtering in Friday and an area of low pressure approaches from the west this weekend.

The chance of rain ramps up Saturday evening and Sunday morning and as the area of low pressure passes to our north and east (most likely) rain may transition to wintry weather along the I-20 corridor from Atlanta and Columbia; possible further south into Macon and Charleston Sunday evening and night. We’ll be watching this storm system over the next several days.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

