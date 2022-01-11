Two-time champ Tom Watson named honorary starter for 2022 Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two-time Masters champion Tom Watson will be an honorary starter for the upcoming Masters Tournament.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, announced today that Watson will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as an honorary starter beginning Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the 86th Masters Tournament. The 86th Masters Tournament is scheduled for April 4-10, 2022.

“I am honored that Tom has accepted our invitation,” Ridley said, in a statement “I look forward to commemorating his love for the game and impact on the Masters with his millions of fans across the globe as he hits a tee shot alongside two of the Tournament’s other all-time greats, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.”

Watson won the 1977 and 1981 Masters Tournaments and finished runner-up three times in his 15 top-10 showings at Augusta National.

He is one of 17 players to win multiple Masters Tournaments, and his 72.74 scoring average ranks fifth in Tournament history.

“Augusta National in April is one of my favorite places to be,” Watson said in the release. “With the many fond memories of both watching the Masters as a youngster and then competing in the Tournament for so many years, I am greatly honored to join my friends and fellow competitors, Jack and Gary, as an Honorary Starter in this upcoming Masters. In both of my victories, Jack was on my heels. And when Gary won his third Tournament in 1978, I was there to help him put on the Green Jacket. Moments like those stand out in my career, and the opportunity to share the Honorary Starter tradition with Jack, Gary and the Masters patrons will be very special.”

The introduction of the honorary starters and ceremonial tee shots historically precede the first tee time of the Tournament’s first competitive round, signaling the official beginning of Masters competition.

