UGA fans hoping for first title win in more than 40 years

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bulldogs are facing the Alabama Crimson Tide right now with a National Championship on the line.

Fans in Savannah are rooting for the Dawgs. More than 40 years... that’s a long time these Georgia fans have been waiting for another title. They say they think it’s gonna happen tonight.

“I am feeling greaaaat,” said Georgia fan Stacey Smith.

It’s a packed house of Dawgs fans at the Savannah Taphouse. The University of Georgia’s last title was in 1980. UGA is Matthew Duncan’s alma mater so he’s hoping the time has come.

“Being a Georgia fan....it’s a lot of losses, but it’s also a lot of good wins,” Duncan said.

Win or lose he’s sticking with the Dawgs, but he thinks tonight is the night for a win.

“I think the night’s gonna be different.”

But here and there, a couple of fans are saying their streak will continue.

“Just say a quick Roll Tide,” said Alabama fan Walter Carson.

Most of the fans here are hoping the Alabama Tide doesn’t roll on and we still have plenty of game left.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

