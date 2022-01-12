Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

19th annual Smart Women’s Luncheon held

It’s a chance to celebrate the women of Savannah and make sure more people have access to...
It’s a chance to celebrate the women of Savannah and make sure more people have access to life-saving care.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a chance to celebrate the women of Savannah and make sure more people have access to life-saving care.

The Smart Women’s Luncheon returned Wednesday after a year away. The 19th annual event featured keynote speaker Vicki Lawerence. You may know her as Thelma Harper from The Carol Burnett Show.

Those in attendance said they came away with a sense of how important it is to network in times like these.

“Events like these are important to the women in Savannah, there’s so much going on that we need to regroup and reconnect and share what local nonprofits are doing, and what other businesses are doing so we can support each other,” said Suzanne Willis with the Union Mission.

WTOC was presented the Volunteer of the Year award.

The annual luncheon and convention is a chance to get women together, inspire them, but it’s also a fundraiser for the Saint Joseph’s/Candler Mary Telfair Women’s Hospital and the Mammography fund. The goal being to make sure all women have access to mammograms.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armel estimates this shark was 8 feet long and nearly 500 pounds
Combat vet catches Great White off Tybee Island
Opening postponed for new arena in Savannah
Police lights
Teen turns himself in for Monday’s shooting between delivery drivers
Chatham County Police investigating armed robbery at local retail outlet
Georgia players celebrate after the College Football Playoff championship football game against...
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama

Latest News

Guy Kitchens reunites with family
New Savannah homeless day center helps reunite missing man with family 100 miles away
Blood donations across the country are reaching critically low levels, including right here in...
First ever national blood crisis felt in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
Jasper County schools are seeing improvements in grades but still have a ways to go.
Jasper Co. School District switching to virtual learning temporarily
Update on COVID-19
Evans Co. Charter School System closed the rest of the week due to excessive COVID-related absences