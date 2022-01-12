19th annual Smart Women’s Luncheon held

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a chance to celebrate the women of Savannah and make sure more people have access to life-saving care.

The Smart Women’s Luncheon returned Wednesday after a year away. The 19th annual event featured keynote speaker Vicki Lawerence. You may know her as Thelma Harper from The Carol Burnett Show.

Those in attendance said they came away with a sense of how important it is to network in times like these.

“Events like these are important to the women in Savannah, there’s so much going on that we need to regroup and reconnect and share what local nonprofits are doing, and what other businesses are doing so we can support each other,” said Suzanne Willis with the Union Mission.

WTOC was presented the Volunteer of the Year award.

The annual luncheon and convention is a chance to get women together, inspire them, but it’s also a fundraiser for the Saint Joseph’s/Candler Mary Telfair Women’s Hospital and the Mammography fund. The goal being to make sure all women have access to mammograms.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.