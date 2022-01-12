2 Southeast Bulloch Middle students taken into custody after allegedly making verbal threats

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two students at Southeast Bulloch Middle School were taken into custody Tuesday evening in connection with an alleged verbal threat made against the school.

According to the school district, the school will continue as scheduled on Wednesday with heightened supervision.

The alleged verbal threat was made after school during afternoon bus routes. It was then reported to school administrators. They worked with the school resource officer and the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office to identify those involved.

Parents were notified of the incident Tuesday evening using the district’s electronic messaging system. Bulloch County Schools encourages all students to report threats or suspicious activity in a timely manner, just as was the case in this instance.

Learn more about school safety at www.bullochschools.org/schoolsafety.

