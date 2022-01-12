Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Black history sites in 5 Southern states to receive grants

Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum.
Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum.((Source: Facebook))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Sites associated with Black history in five Southern states will each receive grants of $50,000 from the Southern Poverty Law Center, a liberal advocacy group based in Alabama.

Officials with the nonprofit law center say the recipients were selected in consultation with members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Recipients include:

The “Mothers of Gynecology” monument in Montgomery

Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts in Eatonville, Florida

Thiokol Memorial Project in Woodbine, Georgia

The Fannie Lou Hamer Civil Rights Museum in Belzoni, Mississippi

The Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum, located in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armel estimates this shark was 8 feet long and nearly 500 pounds
Combat vet catches Great White off Tybee Island
Opening postponed for new arena in Savannah
Police lights
Teen turns himself in for Monday’s shooting between delivery drivers
Chatham County Police investigating armed robbery at local retail outlet
Georgia players celebrate after the College Football Playoff championship football game against...
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama

Latest News

Free COVID-19 testing by the Coastal Health District will resume at the Savannah Civic Center...
COVID-19 testing resumes at Savannah Civic Center after reaching limit, closing early Monday
Oy Vey 5k returns to Savannah
Oy Vey 5K run returns to Savannah
FILE PHOTO
MLK Day parade postponed in Savannah due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Fundraising 5K trail run returns to Bethesda Academy
Fundraising 5K trail run returns to Bethesda Academy
JEA Oy Vey 5k & Kids Mile Run returns
JEA Oy Vey 5k & Kids Mile Run returns