Black history sites in 5 Southern states to receive grants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Sites associated with Black history in five Southern states will each receive grants of $50,000 from the Southern Poverty Law Center, a liberal advocacy group based in Alabama.

Officials with the nonprofit law center say the recipients were selected in consultation with members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Recipients include:

The “Mothers of Gynecology” monument in Montgomery

Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts in Eatonville, Florida

Thiokol Memorial Project in Woodbine, Georgia

The Fannie Lou Hamer Civil Rights Museum in Belzoni, Mississippi

The Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum, located in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

