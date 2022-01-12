Sky Cams
Chatham Co. police take suspect into custody after nearly 2 hour foot chase through woods, marsh

Officer Derick Canales, Lt. Gene Harley and Officer Richard Michalowicz lead suspect James Travon Walker out of the marsh after his arrest.(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County officers say they chased a suspect on foot for nearly two hours through the woods and marsh Tuesday.

The Chatham County Police Department says they got a call bout someone stealing from cars on Herb River Drive on Dutch Island. Officers say several people in the area saw the suspect run off. Officers fanned out in an attempt to locate the suspect. He was spotted several times, and at one point, officers saw him drop the backpack he was carrying that had two loaded guns inside. Both were reported stolen.

Police say the suspect ran more than 200 yards into the marsh. Officers followed and eventually caught the suspect. When searching the suspect, officers found $3,500 in cash that matched the amount that had just been reported stolen from a vehicle in the area.

Officers took 21-year-old James Travon Walker into custody and charged him with numerous counts including, Entering Auto, Possession of Stolen Property, Obstruction by Fleeing, and Criminal Trespass.

