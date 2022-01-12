Georgia National Championship celebration, parade set for Saturday

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - The University of Georgia released details on how it will celebrate the Bulldogs’ 2021 National Championship.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, a parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 p.m. with a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m., and a formal program will begin at 2 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. Gates will open at noon.

All tickets are complimentary and will be available to season ticket holders and students Tuesday, Jan. 11 – Thursday, Jan. 13 via an online request form. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 13 – Friday, Jan. 14, according to UGA Athletics.

The university says all regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m.

More details will be made available at GeorgiaDogs.com.

