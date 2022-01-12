Sky Cams
Georgia National Championship celebration, parade set for Saturday

Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football...
Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - The University of Georgia released details on how it will celebrate the Bulldogs’ 2021 National Championship.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, a parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 p.m. with a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m., and a formal program will begin at 2 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. Gates will open at noon.

Here’s where Georgians can see Bulldogs’ hard-won championship trophy

All tickets are complimentary and will be available to season ticket holders and students Tuesday, Jan. 11 – Thursday, Jan. 13 via an online request form. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 13 – Friday, Jan. 14, according to UGA Athletics.

The university says all regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m.

More details will be made available at GeorgiaDogs.com.

Small town celebrates big win for hometown boy

