Gov. Kemp pushes for tax refunds for all Georgia residents

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is proposing a $1.6 billion tax refund for all Georgia taxpayers as part of a proposal to amend the FY2022 budget.

The governor pushed the proposal, which would provide a $250 refund to single tax filers and $500 to those filing jointly, during a Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues legislative preview event.

“Last fiscal year, because we kept Georgia open and fought alongside you all in this room to keep businesses and communities afloat, the state collected a record budget surplus. I believe that when government takes in more money than it needs, surplus funds should be sent back to the hardworking men and women who keep our state moving forward. Because that is your money. Not the governments,” Gov. Kemp said.

Under Kemp’s amended budget proposal, retired military veterans would also receive a retirement-income exclusion.

The proposal includes an additional $25 million in funding to the HOPE scholarship, which offers students in all public post-secondary education institutions financial aid.

“My budget proposal ensures that HOPE programs cover at least 90% of tuition at all Georgia public higher education institutions. For eight straight years, Georgia’s economy has been unmatched across the country and it’s our responsibility to develop a workforce that furthers that success,” the governor said.

Copyright 2022 CBS46. All rights reserved.

