Jasper Co. School District switching to virtual learning temporarily

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County School District will be transitioning from in-person learning to temporary virtual learning starting Thursday, January 13.

The school district says the decision was made after three class closures at several of our elementary schools, and several staff shortages due to COVID. This was also due to a surge in COVID cases in the community, as well as the number of students and staff having to currently quarantine.

The switch to virtual learning will last until Thursday, January 20. The district will reevaluate data before the return date for further direction.

During the closure of in-person learning, Jasper County School District will implement mandatory E-learning for students at all schools. Students must log in for virtual learning daily during this closure.

The district has provided information on the tools necessary for students to be successful and instructions for pertinent departments. That information is below:

Technology: All students will take their technology home today, including PreK – 2 nd grade students. Any families needing a hot spot for data, will need to contact their child’s school. There is a limited number of data devices, therefore we will distribute on a greatest need basis, then first come, first serve.

E-Learning/Curriculum and Instruction: There will be detailed directions sent home with students from their schools and those directions will be available on each school’s website on how to access instructional content and program(s). Synchronous and Asynchronous instruction will be implemented for all schools and all grade levels. However, all students must have a district issued device to participate so that learning can continue during this in-person pause. Students taking EOC exams and ACCESS testing will be scheduled and must take in-person. Limited transportation will be provided for these exams. All iReady diagnostic testing will pause until students return to in-person learning.

Food services: Meals will be prepared for students for four days, breakfast and lunch. Meals will be delivered according to student’s bus routes. Meals will begin to be delivered on Thursday, January 13, 2022, starting at 10 AM, until all meals are delivered. Additionally, we will have curbside pickup for students who are car riders from 11 AM – 1 PM near the cafeteria area of each school.

Extracurricular Activities: During the closure of schools (in-person learning), all athletic activities will continue as scheduled unless informed otherwise, and all before and after school programs are cancelled during this in-person learning pause.

Virtual Learning Academy Students All Jasper County School District: Virtual learning academy students, please continue learning as normal.

Teachers will facilitate instruction from their classroom and other staff will report to their perspective places.

