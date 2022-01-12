Local nurse practitioners start pop-up COVID testing site

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The surge in COVID cases has made tests and appointments hard to find so two Richmond Hill nurse practitioners are doing something about it.

Kathryn Strickland and Amber Brown started Friendly Neighborhood NP doing house calls for COVID tests back in October.

They got so many calls for appointments, the City of Richmond Hill is letting them operate their own pop-up testing site from Sterling Creek Park.

“We want to test the masses as much as we can,” said Amber Brown, Co-owner of Friendly Neighborhood NP.

They worked remotely as nurse practitioners supervising COVID testing last year. When COVID cases starting getting worse a few months ago and tests got scarce, they came up with the idea to start house calls.

“I got time off, I’ve got two hands, if I have COVID tests, and a good team, why can’t we meet that community need?” said Kathryn Strickland, Co-owner of Friendly Neighborhood NP.

The past couple of weeks, their demand has surged so the City of Richmond Hill let them relocate to Sterling Creek Park.

“Now we’re here because we got 30 house calls in one day for COVID testing,” said Strickland.

The bigger issue is the shortage in supply of the tests.

“I sent my husband down to Jesup to meet a courier to buy the last 140 rapid tests that our supplier had. We’re waiting for a truck out of Kentucky,” said Strickland.

A lot of testing sites are dealing with the same problem. CVS and Walgreens were completely out of take-home tests and the Richmond Hill Pharmacy has been dealing with the same issue.

There are no Rapid or PCR appointments available for the rest of the week at ANY of CVS’ nearby locations.

“So behind...there’s not enough supplies to meet the needs of what’s going on right now. This is such a huge influx of patients who are not getting their needs met,” said Brown.

With or without insurance, they say there’s no cost get tested, you just need an appointment.

“We’re gonna keep going as long as the need is there. If this wave dies down, we’re hoping and praying it will...as long as the need is there we will try to meet needs,” said Brown.

Starting Saturday, Friendly Neighborhood NP will be outside of Days Inn on Hwy. 17.

They don’t have a space of their own, so they’re asking businesses and organizations in Savannah or Richmond Hill to host them.

You can find where to make an appointment on their website.

