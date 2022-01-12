Public input sessions being held for Savannah fairgrounds project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Wednesday, the next step in the Savannah Fairgrounds project gets underway. For this part of the process, they are asking for your help.

There will be an in person and virtual meeting to help make some decisions about what to do with the fairground space in Savannah.

There already is a plan in place for the nearly 70 acres of land that includes trails, multi-purpose fields, homes, retail, a production studio, career development, public spaces and parking. Now, the developers want to hear exactly what kind of recreation you want to see on the land and what types of economic development programming you would like to see. It will also be an open space to ask any questions you have about the project.

“Just all the amenities that will be at the fairgrounds just to be a very, very great development that is going to lift up this community out of generational poverty, it’s a serious thing,” said Dr. Estella Shabazz, the district 5 alderwoman.

Dr. Shabazz plans to have a monthly newsletter with updates throughout the project and also will hold quarterly meetings for the public. The meeting to launch this phase is on Wednesday. An in-person meeting will happen at 6 p.m. in the ballroom of the Savannah Civic Center and there will be a virtual option at 4 p.m.

One of the big pieces we are hoping to find out today is a timeline of when exactly construction could begin. If you want to weigh in and hear more about the project you do not need to register for the in person meeting but you do need to sign up ahead of time for the virtual meeting.

