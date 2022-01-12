Sky Cams
Report: Man killed in kerosene explosion at Colleton County home

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a Colleton County man was killed in a house fire that was started by a kerosene explosion.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said it happened at a home on the 1300 block of Magwood-Bryant Road in Green Pond on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. Neighbors reported that they heard and saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

A report states that when they arrived at the home they found the occupant on fire in the front yard. According to CCFR officials, they used buckets of water to extinguish the fire on the man.

When fire crews arrived they found the single wide mobile home mostly on fire, and the roof had collapsed.

“Other crew members examined the man who suffered severe burns and had no signs of life,” CCFR officials said. “They had the bulk of the fire knocked down within ten minutes, but were on the scene performing overhaul for two hours.”

The home had no electricity and was heated by kerosene heaters, according to fire officials.

“It appears the occupant was refueling a heater inside the home when the kerosene exploded,” CCFR officials said. “The interior of the home was destroyed. Two dogs survived the fire. The Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office also responded.”

