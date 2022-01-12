Top Teacher: Thank you teachers!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With a new calendar year, it’s always fun to look back at the past year.

So far this school year, we’ve had a lot of great WTOC Top Teachers. Tonight, we wanted to show you how this little award can make a big difference.

You never know how a teacher will react when we surprise them with our WTOC Top Teacher award.

Our Top Teachers are nominated by parents and students. This is why our award has special meaning, because that pat on the back isn’t from us, it’s from the parents and students who see firsthand what these teachers do each day for the children.

Celebrating these unsung heroes with a simple award that says so much.

