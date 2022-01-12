Sky Cams
WEDNESDAY | Another freezing morning is in the books!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! Our day begins cold with temperatures cooling into the upper 20s and lower 30s across much of the area through the morning commute.

Under plentiful sunshine, the temperature warms into the low to mid-50s by noon and peaks in the upper 50s to right at 60 between 1 and 3 p.m. today. A few clouds roll in early in the afternoon and more clouds arrive late this afternoon and evening. It’ll become chilly after sunset, with temperatures cooling through the 50s and into the 40s.

Under more clouds, Thursday morning temperatures won’t be as cold; generally ranging from the upper 30s to mid-40s. You’ll still need a jacket, or coat, of course.

Seasonably chilly conditions linger through the rest of the work-week.

WATCHING THE WEEKEND -

Our next storm system approaches this weekend. Clouds increase through the day Saturday, but the forecast remains dry through the afternoon. The chance of rain increase from southwest, to northeast. Saturday evening. A strong area of low pressure is now most-likely to stay to our west - this will allow warmer air to move in Sunday. The warmer air shuts off our chance of wintry weather, but could lead to a greater risk of thunderstorms Sunday morning. We’ll be watching trends and keeping you updated through the week.

Have a great day,

Cutter

