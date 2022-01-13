City leaders host community engagement meeting on Savannah fairgrounds plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A major development is on the way to the fair grounds in Savannah and developers say new jobs and affordable housing are coming with it.

City leaders and developers held a community engagement meeting at the Savannah civic center. They explained their plans the fair grounds. The development will feature a many services including:

- A recreational youth sports facility.

- An entertainment motion picture sound-stage.

- Job training

- And senior housing and home ownership opportunities.

A large group joined in the discussion and many more logged in online. The organizers are even more excited than the community.

“It is just unmatched and we are just excited in the city to move this forward the mayor and council. We are looking for the best thing to happen since the city itself! With this development,” says Alderwoman Dr. Estella Edwards Shabazz.

Developers say they are striving to be transparent. They plan to have many more opportunities for the community to weigh in as the project progresses. You can find more information on the development on our website at https://www.newfairgrounds.com/.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.