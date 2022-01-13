Classes canceled Friday at Jesup Elementary; moving to hybrid learning model next week

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - School is canceled Friday for students and staff at Jesup Elementary School and the school will be moving to a hybrid learning model next week, according to the Wayne County School System.

The decision to make the changes at the elementary school comes after a recent spike in students and staff that have tested positive for COVID-19.

All other schools - WCHS, MPMS, AWMS, JEB, MSE, OES and SES - will remain on their regular schedule tomorrow and through next week.

Below is the message from the school system and the hybrid schedule for Jesup Elementary:

