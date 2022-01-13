Sky Cams
Coast Guard breaks ground on new Tybee Island search and rescue facility

Coast Guard leadership from local units break ground for new construction during a groundbreaking ceremony at Coast Guard Station Tybee, Georgia, Jan. 12, 2022(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Micallef)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - There will soon be a brand new state of the art facility on Tybee Island for the men and women who protect our waters.

Coast Guard Station Tybee crewmembers held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 25,000 square-foot multipurpose building on Wednesday. In attendance were crewmembers from Coast Guard Sector Charleston, Coast Guard Cutter Pompano, and Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Tybee Island.

Master Chief Petty Officer Eric D. Risner, the officer-in-charge of Coast Guard Station Tybee, says this facility will help them better serve the community.

Station Tybee is located north of Tybee lsland, and shares property with Fort Pulaski National Monument guarding the Savannah River entrance.

