Hinesville COVID testing site seeing high demand

By Hayley Boland
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s no secret that COVID tests are in high demand following the holidays and the recent outbreak of the Omicron variant.

Staff at the Hinesville testing site say they’ve been busy since the start of the new year.

The Coastal Health District’s Hinesville testing site is located at James Brown Park, and brings in people from surrounding areas. Staff say they’ve had people travel from Jesup, Richmond Hill, and Savannah to receive their free test. They say that sometimes the line can get about 20 cars deep.

“Demand for this site is extremely high right now, especially after the holidays. Our numbers have gone up since we first started in September, really high,” said Assistant Site Lead Fredasia Gause.

There are no appointments needed for this testing site, but it is recommended that you pre-register online. The site is open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

