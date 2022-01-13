Hockey Classic returns to the Savannah Civic Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even though the Enmarket Arena will not be opening on Thursday as originally planned, a popular event will still be taking over the Savannah Civic Center this weekend.

The Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic is returning after taking the year off last year. The collegiate hockey tournament will kick off at the Savannah Civic Center on Friday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. and will feature teams from the University of Georgia, University of Florida, Georgia Tech and Florida State. There will be two games on Friday night and two games on Saturday night.

This year is the first time the Hockey Classic has happened in the Hostess City since 2020, and organizers, players, coaches and fans are all excited for the big return.

“If I’m being honest, it was a little emotional just to see it all happen again and it feels great to be back and I know the players are so excited. A lot of these guys have heard about it but haven’t gotten to experience it yet, the freshmen and the sophomores, so we are excited for them to see it for the first time and it is going to be a great weekend,” said Rob Wells, Savannah Sports Council Director.

The city does have Covid safety precautions in place and all attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result from within 72 hours of the event. They will be offering on site rapid testing at the event and masks will be required.

All 23 years of the Hockey Classic in Savannah have been hosted at the Civic Center, but this will be the final year at that venue. Next year, the event will be moved to the new Enmarket Arena.

For additional Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic information and to purchase tickets, click here.

