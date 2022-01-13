Long County School System closed Friday due to staffing shortage caused by COVID-19

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County School System will be closed Friday, Jan. 14 due to a critical staff shortage caused by COVID-19, according to a news release from the school system.

The school system will observe the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 17 and students will return to the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Below is the statement from the superintendent:

“The Long County School System will be closed tomorrow, Friday, January 14th. We are currently experiencing a critical staff shortage due to COVID-19. The district will observe MLK Jr. Holiday on Monday, January 17th, and reopen on Tuesday, January 18th, 2022. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We look forward to having our students and staff back on Tuesday.”

