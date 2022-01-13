MLK parade, youth brunch canceled in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade and youth brunch have been canceled in Statesboro.

The Bulloch County NAACP said after several discussions with the City of Statesboro, the decision was made to not hold those events.

The Community Drive-In Service at Mill Creek Park will still take place on Monday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. During the Drive-In, the 2022 MLK Grand Marshal, Charles Hendrix will be presented. Those groups who entered floats will be able to present their floats during this event should they desire.

