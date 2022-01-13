Sky Cams
Neighbors react to fatal double shooting in Vidalia

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve been keeping you updated on a deadly shooting in Vidalia one week ago that left two women dead and a suspect on the run. The search ended Wednesday with an arrest on the other side of the country in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Word of an arrest of a suspect in this case certainly brings a sigh of relief to the community. The shooting last Thursday left a grown woman and her mother dead. The tragedy caught the community’s attention.

“At first, I thought it was at my mom’s house and I rushed over here. But it was just up the road,” said Tygan Powell of Vidalia.

Federal marshals arrested Joshua Magual Sanders in Arizona for the deaths of Torey Harden and her mom Pam. Vidalia Police are thankful for his capture.

“For me, it’s a tremendous relief because of the fear this individual struck. We knew that he wasn’t here anymore. But did the community know that,” said Vidalia Police Chief James Jermon.

He says they suspected Sanders had left the area and the state but couldn’t tell people for certain that he was gone.

“It’s a major sigh of relief because you’re glad that somebody like that isn’t out and on the loose and could hurt somebody,” said David Flores of Mount Vernon.

But the arrest leaves many with questions to be answered.

“How did he get that far? who does he know out that way? what was his plan after this, you know?”

The chief says he’ll be brought back here for charges, but waits now to find out how soon.

