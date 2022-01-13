Sky Cams
THURSDAY | Not as cold, more clouds in the forecast!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! There are more clouds around and it is a bit milder this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s out the door this morning.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible today, but most are forecast to remain dry.

STORMIER SUNDAY -

The sky will be clearer Friday and Saturday with seasonably cool temperatures ahead of a late-weekend storm system. Widespread rain, storms and windy weather may impact Sunday plans. Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. Weather may impact plans and a few severe storms are possible; mainly early Sunday. Colder, drier and clearer weather builds in Sunday evening and night. Very windy weather lingers through Sunday and into Monday.

A couple frosts and/or freezes are in the forecast to begin next work-week.

