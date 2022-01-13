Sky Cams
United Way of the Lowcountry offering Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program

(WMC Action News 5)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This year you’ll be able to file your taxes about two weeks earlier than last year - starting on January 24.

There are free resources to help guide you through the paperwork. The United Way of the Lowcountry is offering a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

It’s for families with incomes lower than $57,000, non-English speakers, people with disabilities, and 60-years or older.

There are several locations in Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton county’s for you to take advantage of the free service.

These tax sites open on the first week of February at different times. Make sure you check the times and the documents you’ll need before going. You can find more information on their website.

