East Georgia Regional implementing visitor changes

East Georgia Regional Medical Center
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hospitals have been limiting visitors during the pandemic.

One hospital is now hoping to cut down on the number of people coming in and out even more.

If you come to the emergency room at East Georgia Regional these days, they’ll prefer you come by yourself.

On Tuesday, the hospital began imposing restrictions on visitors accompanying patients in the ER. C.E.O. Stephen Pennington says the rise in community COVID cases increases the chance of exposure when there are more people in the waiting room. He says they’re simply trying to limit the spread within the hospital.

“We do allow visitors for minors or other patients who need assistance,” Pennington said.

He says they’ve seen an increase in COVID patients, but not an increase in the number of severe cases that require a ventilator. The hospital has limited non-COVID patients to only one visitor.

He says these restrictions and limits fluctuate based on the case rates here and in the community and they’ll open things back up as soon as possible.

