FRIDAY | Nice couple days ahead of Sunday’s First Alert Weather Day

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! There are more clouds around and it isn’t all that cold this morning. Temperatures are in the low to mid-40s out the door this morning.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures peak in the lower 60s this afternoon. The sky will cloud-over Saturday with seasonably cool temperatures ahead of a late-weekend storm system. Widespread rain, storms and windy weather may impact Sunday morning plans.

SUNDAY MORNING WASHOUT -

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. Widespread wet weather may impact plans and a couple strong storms are possible; mainly early Sunday. Rain and storms should be offshore and out of our area by Sunday afternoon. Colder, drier and windy weather builds in Sunday afternoon. Winds will gust to 40 MPH Sunday afternoon and evening. Very windy weather lingers through Sunday night and into Monday. A couple frosts and/or freezes are in the forecast to begin next work-week.

Have a great Friday,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Dave's 5pm Forecast