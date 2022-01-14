Sky Cams
Groves High School transitioning to virtual learning for a week

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has determined Groves High School will transition to virtual learning next week, from January 18 until January 21.

The temporary shift is due to due to COVID related issues and confirmed positive cases among staff and students that is impacting staff availability. Extensive contact tracing procedures have been completed and all affected students and staff have been identified, according to the district.

The virtual shift also includes all school activities.

During this time, students should log in to the itsLearning portal for class assignments and should follow instructions from their teachers for virtual learning schedules.

Athletic schedules may also be impacted to include possible game and practice cancellations. Student athletes should contact their coaches for schedule information.

Available staff will continue to work in isolation from their assigned workstations at school. The school will not be open for appointments.

Students/families will be able to pick up a lunch meal on the school’s bus ramp each day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. At this time, school is expected to resume in-person classes on Monday, January 24. If that schedule changes, families will be alerted through the Parent Notification System.

All students should remain on their regular learning schedule but must remain home and log on through itsLearning.

