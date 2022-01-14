Sky Cams
Liberty County set to celebrate MLK Day

By Hayley Boland
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - While so many Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebrations have been cancelled, folks in Liberty County are excited to still proceed with their planned events.

Friday kicks off a weekend full of events to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Hinesville. It all ends with a parade that starts in the Bradwell Institute parking lot.

This year, the Liberty County Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Association is commemorating the day with a cultural art program Friday night at 7 p.m. On Saturday, there’s a Leadership Observance Breakfast at 8:30 in the morning, followed by a demonstration put on by children and teens at 6 p.m.

Monday’s parade lineup starts at 8:30 a.m., and the parade begins at 10 a.m. Organizers say they’re expecting up to 50 floats in the parade, and they want to make sure this year’s celebration is accessible by livestreaming most of this year’s events.

“We’re concerned about the safety of our people, so we’re trying to provide it for everyone to enjoy. We’re doing what we have to do in order to have a wonderful celebration,” said Dr. Alvin Jackson, MLK Observance Association of Liberty County.

If you’d like to livestream any of the weekend’s events, go to https://www.facebook.com/mlkhinesvillega/.

