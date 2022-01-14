Sky Cams
Liberty Regional Medical Center at full capacity

By Hayley Boland
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty Regional Medical Center is at full capacity again.

While CEO Tammy Mims says it’s not quite as bad as the COVID spike this past September, staff members at the hospital are still being strained.

“We are full. We don’t have any patient beds upstairs on our medical/surgical floor. We actually have about three we’re holding in our emergency room,” said Mims.

The hospital is a 25-bed facility, and Mims says they saw around 2,000 patients in their emergency room last month. The hospital currently has 41 staff members who have tested positive for COVID.

“It’s much more than we’ve seen since the whole pandemic, which puts a burden on our overall staff. We have much more contracted staffing,” said Mims.

There’s also more pediatric patients than normal.

“Between daycares and schools and just families being together over the holidays has really contributed,” said Mims.

To assist with hospital capacity, Mims says to avoid coming to the hospital just for COVID testing.

“There’s other avenues to receive testing. But of course, if you have certain symptoms, you must seek emergency care. We have our walk-in clinic right next to our emergency department that you don’t have to have an appointment,” said Mims.

A full hospital-- a sight Mims says is becoming a familiar one in Hinesville.

“Being at capacity is getting to be more of the norm to us than it probably has been,” said Mims.

Another issue facing the hospital now is dangerously low blood supplies. Mims says blood donors are in high demand to alleviate the strain on the supply.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

