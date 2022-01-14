Martin Luther King, Jr. monument, park dedication on Saturday in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A visual way to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. will be unveiled Saturday in Savannah.

A bronze monument and a park will officially be dedicated to Dr. King on Saturday at 2 p.m. on the Savannah riverfront at the Plant Riverside District.

The bust was approved by the King family and will be the first monument to honor the late Dr. King in the City of Savannah.

The sister-in-law of Dr. King, Dr. Naomi King will be at the unveiling at 2 p.m. and following that will be in attendance of a showing of a documentary Rev. A.D. King Brother to the Dreamer at the Savannah Civic Center. The event is open to the public but due to social distancing they can only have 100 people so you must pre-register.

State Representative Carl Gilliard will also be in attendance and encourages everyone to join in Dr. King’s ongoing movement.

“It’s not just about the man, there are individuals that gave their lives right in Savannah, Georgia. Reverend Hosea Williams, Reverend Willie Bolton, Frances White Johnson, John Saxon Pierce, so many individuals right here in the movement in Savannah, Georgia who gave their life. So, we got to get back to the meaning of the movement. Dr. King talked about the beloved community where black, white, brown, everyone would come together and that is what we are trying to do we are trying to keep the movement going,” Rep. Gilliard said.

Rep. Gilliard will also be hosting a showing of his new documentary The Power of the Pen, which focuses on Georgia’s citizen arrest law repeal. That’s happening on Sunday at the Jepson Museum at 3 p.m.

Finally on Monday, there will be no parade in Savannah but Feed the Hungry is still hosting the MLK Community Dinner. This will be a to-go dinner style at the Frank Callens Boys and Girls Club. It’s at 2 p.m. and open to anyone.

