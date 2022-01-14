Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

More than 3,500 COVID tests administered in first week back at Civic Center site

(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s now been five days since COVID-19 testing picked back up at the Savannah Civic Center.

The site reached its limit on Monday and had to close early. The Coastal Health District says activity at the site has slowed down since.

For the first three days, so Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Dr. Chris Rustin, with the Chatham County Health Department says they tested more than 3,500 people at the Civic Center. Compare that to last week where they say they tested about 3,700 people in seven days.

Rustin says Monday was the busiest day for the Civic Center this week and they made the decision to close early. He says this is because their testing vendor had a lot of their staff call out sick because of COVID, so they couldn’t move people through the line as fast.

Since then, he says, they have come up with a solution and are able to administer tests much faster.

“Since then, we’ve actually sent some of our staff at the health department to help them out and we’ve been able to add another line to the site and move those cars through quicker,” Dr. Rustin said.

As a reminder, the Coastal Health District does have two sites in Chatham County. Dr. Rustin says between the site at the Civic Center and the one on Georgia Tech’s Savannah campus, they’re averaging more than 1,000 tests a day.

Dr. Rustin says with it being hard to get a hold of rapid tests right now, it’s a good idea to come to one of these sites.

Even though it’s not a rapid result, people can still have it in about 24 hours.

The site at the Civic Center is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the first and third Saturday of the month from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department honored ten men, who the department called...
Ten men receive honor for life-saving actions on Savannah River
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Police lights
Portal Middle High School student arrested after alleged verbal threat made against school
Suspect arrested in connection to death of mother, daughter in Vidalia
Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football...
Georgia National Championship celebration, parade set for Saturday

Latest News

The Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic will be January 14-15, 2022 at the Savannah Civic Center.
Hockey Classic returns to the Savannah Civic Center
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. breaks record with more than 4,300 coronavirus hospitalizations; state surpasses 2M confirmed cases
Hinesville COVID testing site seeing high demand
Hinesville COVID testing site seeing high demand
Memorial Health doctor attributes low vaccination rates as part of reason schools are returning...
Memorial Health doctor attributes low vaccination rates as part of reason schools are returning to virtual learning