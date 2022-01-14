Portal Middle High School student arrested after alleged verbal threat made against school

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Portal Middle High School student was taken into custody on Thursday after allegedly making verbal threats against the school, according to Bulloch County School District.

The district says the alleged verbal threat was made during classes. They say the school will operate as scheduled on Friday.

The district says the student made the alleged threat in front of a faculty member who then reported it to school administrators and the school resource officer. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged the juvenile student.

School administrators notified PMHS parents about the incident Thursday evening using the district’s electronic messaging system, according to the school district.

The district wants students and parents to know that the school district and local law enforcement take all threats seriously. Those who make threats of any kind against individuals or our schools will be held accountable.

