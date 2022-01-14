Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Single page from 1984 Spider-Man comic book sells for $3.36 million

Page 25 from 1984’s 'Secret Wars No. 8' tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s iconic black...
Page 25 from 1984’s 'Secret Wars No. 8' tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s iconic black costume that slowly morphed into the anti-hero known as Venom. It sold for $3.36 million.(Heritage Auctions/ha.com via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A single page of a Spider-Man comic book sold at an auction Thursday for more than $3 million, smashing the record for most valuable comic book page of all time.

Page 25 from 1984′s “Secret Wars No. 8″ with artwork by Mike Zeck sold Thursday at Dallas-based Heritage Auctions for $3.36 million.

The book tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s iconic black costume that slowly morphed into the anti-hero known as Venom. Bidding for the page starting at $330,000.

Page 24 of the same book sold moments earlier for $288,000. The two pages had never been available to the public before.

Details about the purchaser were not made public. Heritage Auctions’ New York Director of Comics & Comic Art Joe Mannarino said the seller had bought the art in the late 1980s and treasured the pages ever since.

“Today’s results prove what we’ve long been saying: Comic book art is as beloved and valuable as anything put on canvas,” Mannarino said in a press release.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department honored ten men, who the department called...
Ten men receive honor for life-saving actions on Savannah River
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Police lights
Portal Middle High School student arrested after alleged verbal threat made against school
Suspect arrested in connection to death of mother, daughter in Vidalia
Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football...
Georgia National Championship celebration, parade set for Saturday

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli arrives at federal court in New York.
Shkreli ordered to return $64.6M, is barred from drug industry
President Joe Biden speaks about the government's COVID-19 response, in the South Court...
Federal COVID-19 testing website launches next week, 4 tests per home
The Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic will be January 14-15, 2022 at the Savannah Civic Center.
Hockey Classic returns to the Savannah Civic Center
FILE - Drivers take an exit ramp off the Tobin Memorial Bridge, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in...
With its agenda stuck, White House puts focus back on infrastructure