Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Suspect arrested for killing 5-year-old in Jasper County

DeAndre Robinson
DeAndre Robinson(Family)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested for the killing of a 5-year-old boy in Jasper County.

According to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old Gregory Harris Scott, of Beaufort, S.C., has been arrested for the drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old DeAndre Robinson on Dec. 28, 2021.

PREVIOUS STORY >>> 5-year-old killed in possible drive-by shooting in Jasper County

Harris was arrested on Jan. 13, 2022, in Macon, Ga. by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Harris is in the Bibb County Georgia Law Enforcement Center awaiting extradition back to Jasper County.

This is still an ongoing, active investigation and the Sheriff’s Office ask if anyone has any information to please contact The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (843)726-7779, or Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department honored ten men, who the department called...
Ten men receive honor for life-saving actions on Savannah River
Police lights
Portal Middle High School student arrested after alleged verbal threat made against school
Suspect arrested in connection to death of mother, daughter in Vidalia
Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football...
Georgia National Championship celebration, parade set for Saturday

Latest News

Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Bond denied for suspect in Guttierez case
Martin Luther King, Jr. monument, park dedication on Saturday in Savannah
Martin Luther King, Jr. monument, park dedication on Saturday in Savannah
Martin Luther King, Jr. monument, park dedication on Saturday in Savannah
Malcom Tiaheem Melton
Man sent to prison for the deaths of 2 Hilton Head men