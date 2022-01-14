Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Tybee Island residents must register motorized carts

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have a motorized cart on Tybee Island, you will need to get it registered.

The city will begin issuing new registration numbers on Tuesday, January 18. The cart will have to be inspected first.

They are looking for things like working lights, horns and the cart must have seat belts for each seat.

Inspections and registrations are happening at the South Annex, on Strand Avenue. That is the old Marine Science Center.

For more information, head to their website.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department honored ten men, who the department called...
Ten men receive honor for life-saving actions on Savannah River
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Police lights
Portal Middle High School student arrested after alleged verbal threat made against school
Suspect arrested in connection to death of mother, daughter in Vidalia
Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football...
Georgia National Championship celebration, parade set for Saturday

Latest News

East Georgia Regional Medical Center
East Georgia Regional implementing visitor changes
Groves High School transitioning to virtual learning for a week
Chatham Co. leader pitches penny tax for transportation projects
Chatham Co. leader pitches penny tax for transportation projects
Statesboro site sees increase in COVID-19 testing
Statesboro site sees increase in COVID-19 testing
Liberty County set to celebrate MLK Day
Liberty County set to celebrate MLK Day