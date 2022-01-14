Tybee Island residents must register motorized carts

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have a motorized cart on Tybee Island, you will need to get it registered.

The city will begin issuing new registration numbers on Tuesday, January 18. The cart will have to be inspected first.

They are looking for things like working lights, horns and the cart must have seat belts for each seat.

Inspections and registrations are happening at the South Annex, on Strand Avenue. That is the old Marine Science Center.

For more information, head to their website.

