Bryan Co. Schools no longer requiring asymptomatic students to quarantine after close contact

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Schools notified families on Friday they will no longer require students, no matter their vaccination status, to quarantine after having close contact with someone who has tested positive, as long as they are asymptomatic.

The school system says they came to this decision following guidance from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health. They say the The intent of this amended administrative order is to have more kids in school.

They say based on the latest amendment to the Georgia Department of Public Health Administrative Order, the district’s COVID-19 Guidelines have been revised.

You can read Bryan County Schools COVID-19 guidelines below:

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.