Crews put out early morning fire on Tybee

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency crews responded to an early morning fire on Tybee Island Saturday.

According to their Facebook page, Tybee Island Fire Rescue received multiple calls about a structure fire just after 3 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a two story residential building fully engulfed.

Emergency crews quickly got the fire under control and extinguished.

Chatham Fire assisted with mutual aid for water supply

