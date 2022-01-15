Sky Cams
Crews put out early morning fire on Tybee

Emergency crews responded to an early morning fire on Tybee Island Saturday.(Source: Tybee Island Fire Rescue)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency crews responded to an early morning fire on Tybee Island Saturday.

According to their Facebook page, Tybee Island Fire Rescue received multiple calls about a structure fire just after 3 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a two story residential building fully engulfed.

Emergency crews quickly got the fire under control and extinguished.

Chatham Fire assisted with mutual aid for water supply

