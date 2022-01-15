FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain moves in tonight, followed by wind!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clouds continue to build in this evening as temperatures hold in the 50s for many communities. Rain encroaches in from the west, moving into western communities close to midnight.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 8.8′ 6:54AM I 0.5′ 1:24PM I 6.2′ 7:18PM

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day:

Widespread rain moves in overnight through Sunday morning. The rain will be persistent, with many of us receiving over an inch of rain overnight through Sunday morning. There could be a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected. These showers will be accompanied by wind picking up after sunrise. The rain will move out by lunchtime, but that is wind the wind will pick up in strength.

We’ll have sustained wind over 20 miles per hour by the afternoon with gusts over 30 miles per hour likely. This will lead to the opportunity for downed trees and power lines, leading to spotty power outages. The wind will hold above 15 miles per hour Sunday evening as temperatures dip back into the 40s.

Colder air moves in on Monday with lows back in the mid to upper 30s away from the coast Monday morning. Factor in the wind, and the “feels like” temperatures will be below freezing at daybreak on Monday. A westerly wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour will stick around on Monday, with gusts over 20 likely. Highs only climb to the mid 50s on Monday under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday morning will be even colder with a light freeze likely, even into the city of Savannah and surrounding communities. Our next front moves in on Thursday, ushering in another shot of colder air. Rain will accompany this front on Thursday with more rain likely on Friday. Right now, it looks like all of our precipitation will be liquid, with a chance of wintry precipitation possible to our north on Friday.

Saturday morning looks cold, with upper 20s possible for the city of Savannah!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

